RECRUITING: 2025 Washington State D-Line Target Picks FCS School

Joe Londergan

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars' football team are still looking to add names to their 2025 recruiting class, currently at 20 verbal commits. This week, however, they appear to have missed out on three-star defensive lineman Trey Kennedy-Coleman.

The North Medford High School product announced his commitment to Portland State this week. Kennedy-Coleman has player rating of 82 from 247Sports and is listed as the #17 prospect in the state of Oregon.

In addition to WSU and Portland State, Kennedy-Coleman also had an offer from Utah Tech.

Through nine games this high school season, Kennedy-Coleman has a reported 23 tackles and seven tackles for loss. 247Sports lists Kennedy-Coleman's measurements as 6'2" and 280 pounds.

Kennedy-Coleman's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

Joe Londergan
