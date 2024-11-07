Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: Las Vegas Linebacker AJ Tuitele Commits To Washington State For 2025

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State added another commitment to their 2025 recruiting class this week. Albert "AJ" Tuitele, a linebacker/safety from Las Vegas' Mojave High School let the world know that he is "125% committed" to Jake Dickert's program.

Tuitele announced his commitment to the Cougars via Instagram on Wednesday. WSU now have 19 reported verbal commits in the 2025 class.

Rivals.com gave Tuitele a two-star player rating and listed his measurements as 6'3" and 205 pounds. He also received scholarship offers from Arizona, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Portland State, Sacramento State, and Utah Tech.

In ten games for Mojave this season per his MaxPreps page, Tuitele has 143 tackles with 36 tackles for loss, with four sacks and nine passes deflected.

Tuitele's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

