RECRUITING: Minnesota Safety Brody Miller Commits To Washington State For 2025

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Jimmy Rogers' staff puts together a recruiting class for 2025 on short notice, Washington State added another piece for their defensive secondary on Wednesday. Defensive back Brody Miller announced his commitment to Rogers and WSU via X with the simple caption "Let's Work!!"

Miller heads to Pullman from Shakopee High School in Shakopee, Minnesota. A two-star recruit, 247Sports ranked Miller as the #24 overall recruit in Minnesota for 2025 and the top safety in the state.

Per MNFootballHub.com, Miller made 41 tackles in 12 games as a senior with two interceptions and five passes defended.

Miller originally signed with South Dakota State in December, but will follow Rogers' staff to the Pac-12.

Watch some of Miller's high school highlights here.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

