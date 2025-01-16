RECRUITING: Minnesota Safety Brody Miller Commits To Washington State For 2025
As Jimmy Rogers' staff puts together a recruiting class for 2025 on short notice, Washington State added another piece for their defensive secondary on Wednesday. Defensive back Brody Miller announced his commitment to Rogers and WSU via X with the simple caption "Let's Work!!"
Miller heads to Pullman from Shakopee High School in Shakopee, Minnesota. A two-star recruit, 247Sports ranked Miller as the #24 overall recruit in Minnesota for 2025 and the top safety in the state.
Per MNFootballHub.com, Miller made 41 tackles in 12 games as a senior with two interceptions and five passes defended.
Miller originally signed with South Dakota State in December, but will follow Rogers' staff to the Pac-12.
Watch some of Miller's high school highlights here.
