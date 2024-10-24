RECRUITING: Top-25 Illinois Safety Commits to Washington State's 2025 Class
The Washington State Cougars added a promising piece to their 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday as Chicago safety Jovan Clark announced his commitment to WSU via X.
247Sports rated Clark as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 87, tying the highest player rating in WSU's 2025 class (cornerback David Kuku). The 6'0" 195-pound defensive back was also rated as the #21 overall prospect in the state of Illinois for the class of 2025 and the #59 safety in the nation. Clark had previously been committed to the Wyoming Cowboys
The Morgan Park High School product took an official visit to WSU this past weekend, taking in WSU's homecoming win over Hawaii where the Cougars locked up bowl eligibility. Clark chose the Cougars over UNLV, where he also took an official visit over the summer, as well as offers from a handful of power conference offers (Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Syracuse, Wisconsin) plus several others from the Group of Five.
He's off to a fantastic start in his final high school season at Morgan Park, totaling 51 tackles with eight for a loss, five sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble, per his MaxPreps page.
Clark's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
More Reading Material From On SI
Week 9 - Washington State @ San Diego State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
RECRUITING: WSU Cougars Land 3-Star Lineman Arion Williams For 2025
Oregon State Will Play Washington State Twice in Football in 2025 Season