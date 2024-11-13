Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: Top-5 Oregon Receiver Recruit Jack Foley Commits To Washington State

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State football's 2025 recruiting class received a notable commitment this week in the form of wide receiver Jack Foley of Bend, Oregon.

247Sports rated Foley as a three-star prospect and the #5 overall prospect in the state of Oregon for the class of 2025. With a player rating of 87, the 6'4" receiver is the highest-rated offensive commit in WSU's class.

Foley had previously committed to Wake Forest, but decommitted from the Demon Deacons earlier this month.

Last season as a junior, Foley caught 38 passes for 592 yards and 14 touchdowns for Mountain View High School. In addition to WSU and Wake Forest, Foley had scholarship offers from Air Force, Utah State, and Idaho State.

Foley's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

More Reading Material From On SI

RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star Safety Charger Doty Decommits From Washington State

WATCH: #19 Washington State's Jake Dickert Previews New Mexico Matchup

How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 11

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football