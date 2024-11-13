RECRUITING: Top-5 Oregon Receiver Recruit Jack Foley Commits To Washington State
Washington State football's 2025 recruiting class received a notable commitment this week in the form of wide receiver Jack Foley of Bend, Oregon.
247Sports rated Foley as a three-star prospect and the #5 overall prospect in the state of Oregon for the class of 2025. With a player rating of 87, the 6'4" receiver is the highest-rated offensive commit in WSU's class.
Foley had previously committed to Wake Forest, but decommitted from the Demon Deacons earlier this month.
Last season as a junior, Foley caught 38 passes for 592 yards and 14 touchdowns for Mountain View High School. In addition to WSU and Wake Forest, Foley had scholarship offers from Air Force, Utah State, and Idaho State.
Foley's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
More Reading Material From On SI
RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star Safety Charger Doty Decommits From Washington State
WATCH: #19 Washington State's Jake Dickert Previews New Mexico Matchup