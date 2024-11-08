Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: Washington State Lands Nebraska 2025 Lineman Turner Bertrand

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Thursday yielded yet another commitment for Washington State football's 2025 recruiting class. Offensive lineman Turner Bertrand of Kearney, Nebraska announced his commitment to the Cougs via X.

The 6'7" 290-pound tackle also had offers from several Division II programs. Per 247Sports, Washington State was Bertrand's only FBS offer. He completed an official visit to Pullman this past weekend.

Bertrand brings WSU's commitment count for the 2025 class to 20. He did not have an official player rating from a major recruiting service. Bertrand is the third verbal commitment that WSU has received in the last seven days, alongside AJ Tuitele of Nevada and Liam Vaughan of Michigan.

Bertrand's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

