RECRUITING: Washington State Miss on 2025 Las Vegas Lineman
While the Washington State Cougars made a push for one of the top 2025 high-school recruits in the state of Nevada, Stewart Taufa has chosen another prominent program in the Pacific Northwest.
The Bishop Gorman High School senior offensive tackle announced his commitment to Boise State this week. Taufa, who measures 6'3" and 295 pounds, transferred to Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas from Desert Hills High School in Utah for the 2024 season. 247Sports ranked Taufa as a three-star prospect and the #19 overall prospect in the state of Nevada for the class of 2025.
Taufa had an official visit to Washington State scheduled for October 19, 2024, as well as an official visit to Fresno State scheduled for November 2. He made a visit to Boise State on September 19. Taufa also had offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, and Utah among others.
Starting in the 2026 season, Washington State and Washington State will be conference mates in the Pac-12.
Taufa's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
