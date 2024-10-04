RECRUITING: Washington State Misses Out on Top Oregon Linebacker For 2025
A three-star linebacker and the #8 overall prospect in the state of Oregon Mana Tuioti committed to the Boise State Broncos this week after taking an official visit. In doing so, Tuioti turned down a scholarship offer from Jake Dickert's program at Washington State.
Tuioti was also rated as the top linebacker in the state of Oregon for the class of 2025, playing at Eugene's Sheldon High School. Mana is the son of Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
While the Cougars do have reported commits at edge and along the defensive line, Tuioti would have given Dickert's staff their first middle linebacker commit of the 2025 class.
Early Signing Day for 2025 recruits is December 4, 2024.
