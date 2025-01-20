RECRUITING: Washington State Offer 6'6" South Dakota Tight End For 2026
New Washington State head football coach Jimmy Rogers just left the state of South Dakota in December after two seasons as the SDSU head coach. However, Rogers is already dipping back into the Mount Rushmore State to try and find the next generation of WSU Cougars.
On Sunday night, 2026 tight end Eddie Whiting of Sioux Falls' Jefferson High School announced on X that he had received a scholarship offer from Rogers' staff at WSU.
247Sports rates Whiting as a three-star recruit with a player rating of 87. He is the outlet's #36 tight end in the class of 2026 and the #3 overall recruit in the state of South Dakota.
Playing in eight games this past season, Whiting totaled 383 receiving yards on 29 receptions. He missed three games due to injury.
Measuring 6'6" and 236 pounds, Whiting has the size needed to be a difference maker on a Division I roster. He has reported scholarship offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Dakota State, and Washington in addition to WSU.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
