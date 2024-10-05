Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: Washington State QB Target Commits To Iowa For 2026

Joe Londergan

Oct 1, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmets against the California Golden Bears in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Class of 2026 quarterback Cash Herrera announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this week.

Washington State had previously offered a scholarship to the San Diego area product.

247Sports has Herrera rated as a three-star prospect and the #43 quarterback prospect in the class of 2026, as well as the #67 prospect in the state of California.

Per 247Sports, the 6'3" 190-pound Herrera is one of 13 2026 quarterbacks that Cougars have offered a scholarship to. Five of them have now committed to other programs. WSU do have a quarterback commit in their 2025 class with three-star Sherman Oaks prospect Steele Pizzella.

Washington State do not yet have a verbal commitment in the class of 2026.

