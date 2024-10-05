RECRUITING: Washington State QB Target Commits To Iowa For 2026
Class of 2026 quarterback Cash Herrera announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this week.
Washington State had previously offered a scholarship to the San Diego area product.
247Sports has Herrera rated as a three-star prospect and the #43 quarterback prospect in the class of 2026, as well as the #67 prospect in the state of California.
Per 247Sports, the 6'3" 190-pound Herrera is one of 13 2026 quarterbacks that Cougars have offered a scholarship to. Five of them have now committed to other programs. WSU do have a quarterback commit in their 2025 class with three-star Sherman Oaks prospect Steele Pizzella.
Washington State do not yet have a verbal commitment in the class of 2026.
More Reading Material From On SI
Who Are the Sacramento State Hornets? Will they Join The Pac-12 Conference?
Washington State Coaches React to Gonzaga, Pac-12 News
Washington State Center Devin Kylany Evaluates Cougs' Offensive Line Through 5 Games