RECRUITING: WSU Cougars Land 3-Star Lineman Arion Williams For 2025
The Washington State Cougars' football program picked up a new commitment for the 2025 class on Friday. Offensive lineman Arion Williams of Orange, California announced his intention to join WSU via X.
247Sports has Williams rated as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 83. Williams was also 247Sports' #197 overall prospect from the state of California. The 6'3" 270-pounder is in his senior season at Orange Lutheran High School.
Williams chose the Cougars over offers from Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii, and Utah. He had made an official visit to Pullman back in June.
Williams' first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
More Reading Material From On SI
WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks Week 5 Matchup at Boise State
COACHES POLL: Washington State Receives 94 Points, Just Outside Top 25
Washington State Falls One Spot in SP+ Rankings Ahead of Week 5