RECRUITING: WSU Cougars Land 3-Star Lineman Arion Williams For 2025

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; A pirate flag on the back of Washington State Cougars helmet in memory of Mike Leach during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars' football program picked up a new commitment for the 2025 class on Friday. Offensive lineman Arion Williams of Orange, California announced his intention to join WSU via X.

247Sports has Williams rated as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 83. Williams was also 247Sports' #197 overall prospect from the state of California. The 6'3" 270-pounder is in his senior season at Orange Lutheran High School.

Williams chose the Cougars over offers from Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii, and Utah. He had made an official visit to Pullman back in June.

Williams' first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

