RECRUITING: WSU Offers Mississippi JUCO Defensive Lineman For 2025
Defensive tackle AJ Prim of Mississippi's Pearl River Community College reported a scholarship offer from Jake Dickert's Washington State Cougars staff this week. Prim, originally from Foley, Alabama, is listed at a height 6'3" and a weight of 255 pounds on Pearl River's roster.
RELATED: Mike Leach's Son Delivers Loving Tribute For Washington State Hall of Fame Induction
Prim also has reported offers from the UTSA Roadrunners of the American Athletic Conference and UNLV of the Mountain West.
In his first game of the 2024 season, Prim made six tackles and one for a loss. Last season in seven games, he made 21 tackles with five for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and a pass breakup.
Watch some of his previous highlights here.
Other Reading Material from On SI
Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Texas Tech - Odds, Props, Over/Under
WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks Texas Tech Matchup For Week Two
Texas Tech @ Washington State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines