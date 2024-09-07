Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: WSU Offers Mississippi JUCO Defensive Lineman For 2025

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Defensive tackle AJ Prim of Mississippi's Pearl River Community College reported a scholarship offer from Jake Dickert's Washington State Cougars staff this week. Prim, originally from Foley, Alabama, is listed at a height 6'3" and a weight of 255 pounds on Pearl River's roster.

Prim also has reported offers from the UTSA Roadrunners of the American Athletic Conference and UNLV of the Mountain West.

In his first game of the 2024 season, Prim made six tackles and one for a loss. Last season in seven games, he made 21 tackles with five for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and a pass breakup.

Watch some of his previous highlights here.

Joe Londergan

