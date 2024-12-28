Washington State Cougars On SI

REPORT: Washington State Hiring South Dakota State Head Coach Jimmy Rogers

Joe Londergan

South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers talks about the game against USD on the field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low, Washington State is set to hire South Dakota State University head coach Jimmy Rogers. Rittenberg and Low reported Saturday afternoon that Rogers has accepted a five-year deal to replace Jake Dickert on the Palouse. His reported salary will be $1.57 million per year.

At 37 years old, Rogers won the 2023 national title with the SDSU Jackrabbits and compiled a 27-3 record as head coach of his alma mater. Rogers previously served as the defensive coordinator at SDSU for the 2022 FCS title team.

Dickert resigned from the position of Washington State's head coach earlier this month to replace Dave Clawson at Wake Forest.

Washington State ended the 2024 season on Saturday with a record of 8-5 after a loss to Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl.

