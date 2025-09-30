Second Start, Big Impact: Eckhaus Continues to Spark Wazzu Offense
Washington State starting quarterback Zevi Eckhaus continued his strong play over the weekend, leading a 20-3 win over the Colorado State Rams.
Let's break down how the redshirt senior made it happen.
STAT LINE: 16/28 (57%) 189 yards, 2 TDs | 30 yards rushing
GAME NOTES
In Zevi Eckhaus’ second start of the season, he once again led a Cougs offense that looked very different compared to the first three weeks. Not only was he able to make plays off script or when the pocket broke down, but he also operated well within the structure of the offense—completing passes to nine different receivers.
Eckhaus also showed he can be a threat on the ground in multiple ways. At the 1:25 mark in the video linked below, he pulls the ball on a zone read for a first-down run. Then, at the 14:16 mark, he displays a different style—breaking several tackles and using his power to fall forward and move the chains. His 30 rushing yards were the third-most on a Cougs ground attack that totaled 158 yards.
Eckhaus and the Cougs will be on bye this week ahead of preparing for a visit to Oxford, to take on now #3 Ole Miss.
MORE: Washington State QB Zevi Eckhaus Shouts Out Mike Leach Following Cougs First Road Win
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 2:10 mark in the video linked below, Colorado State brings a zone blitz—sending five pass rushers and playing a form of Cover 3 on the back end. With one safety responsible for deep support, Eckhaus targets his wide receiver on a post route—a throw that should normally be taken away by the safety’s assignment.
However, the safety’s poor drop and slow reaction after the snap are punished by Eckhaus, who delivers a perfectly placed post ball for a 35-yard touchdown.