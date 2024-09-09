Several Washington State Defenders Had Career Firsts in Texas Tech Win
In Washington State's 37-16 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week Two, the Cougars showed some needed defensive improvement. The Cougars recovered two fumbles by the Texas Tech offense, intercepted Behren Morton twice, and stopped their opponents on four separate fourth downs.
"I'm so proud of the way those kids responded," Jake Dickert said after his team gave up 30 points in Week One's win over Portland State. "They took it personal last week, as they should."
In that performance, several Cougs made some of the best plays of their college careers. Redshirt freshman defensive back Ethan O'Connor was officially credited with one interception, though he also picked off a pass on a two-point conversion attempt, which isn't included in the official stat sheet. O'Connor also had three tackles and a pass breakup in the win.
Sophomore linebacker Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah also forced his first career fumble, which he then recovered and ran into the red zone. Al-Uqdah also made three tackles and one for a loss.
Junior defensive end Raam Stevenson also made his first solo sack of his career. He finished with two total tackles in the victory.
While they may not have had a career first in the win, several other Cougars also had career days and made major contributions.
Defensve back Stephen Hall made a career-high 11 tackles, including one for loss. Tyson Durant matched a career-high with 8 tackles, broke up two passes and recovered a fumble. Kapena Gushiken also picked off his first pass of the season, the second of his career/
Washington State's defense will look to keep that momentum going this week as they face the Washington Huskies in the latest chapter of the Apple Cup rivalry at 12:30 PM PT on Peacock.
More Reading Material from On SI
RECAP: Washington State Run Game, Defense Lead to Win Over Texas Tech in Week Two
Mike Leach's Son Delivers Loving Tribute For Washington State Hall of Fame Induction
WSU QB John Mateer Raves About Cougars Offense: "We're Just Too Versatile"