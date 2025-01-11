TRANSFER PORTAL: Cal Poly Cornerback Kai Rapolla Signs With Washington State
Cal Poly defensive back Kai Rapolla signed with the Washington State Cougars out of the transfer portal this week. The program announced Rapolla's signing, along with a host of others in the wake of Jimmy Rogers' official introduction as the program's newest head coach.
Rapolla will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after three years with his previous team. The Rancho Christian High School product totaled 30 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups last season in ten starts. He appeared in 12 games over the previous two seasons with 14 total tackles and four pass breakups.
A native of Winchester, California, Rapolla entered the transfer portal in December and originally committed to San Diego State, but backed out of that commitment six days later.
In 2025, Rapolla joins a WSU defense that will be led by newly hired defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit. Bobbit follows Jimmy Rovers to Pullman fro South Dakota State, where he spent the last two seasons as Rogers defensive coordinator and led the top FCS scoring defense in both 2023 and 2024.
Cal Poly listed Rapolla's measurements as 6'0" and 190 pounds.
