TRANSFER PORTAL: Utah State Linebacker Gavin Barthiel Returns To Washington State
After spending the previous two college football seasons with the Utah State Aggies, linebacker Gavin Barthiel is transferring back to Washington State. WSU announced Barthiel's signing on Monday via social media. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Barthiel began his college career at Washington State in 2021. He used his redshirt that season, then appeared in five contests in 2022 without registering any stats. The Lakeland, Florida native then transferred to Utah State for the 2023 season. That year, he made 18 tackles with two for a loss, with one sack and a pass deflection. He was not listed on Utah State's roster for 2024.
The WSU program looks significantly different in 2025 than it did in 2021 when Barthiel first joined. However, a familiar face for Barthiel will be new WSU defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit. Bobbit spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons coaching at Washington State as a defensive graduate assistant and quality control coach under Nick Rolovich/Jake Dickert.
