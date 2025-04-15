TRANSFER PORTAL: Washington State Defensive Lineman Jackson Cowgill On The Move
Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Jackson Cowgill announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.
"I want to first thank all of the coaches who have helped me in my football journey thus far and providing me with the opportunities this game has to offer," Cowgill said in a statement posted to X. "To the brothers I have made along the way, the memories will always be cherished between us. Thank you for everything Wazzu. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining."
A native of Eerie, Colorado, Cowgill was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 11 recruit in the state of Colorado and the No. 180 defensive lineman in the nation. He totaled 21 sacks, 47 TFLs and 121 tackles in his high school career.
WSU's roster listed Cowgill at 6'4"and 293 pounds. He did not appear in a game in his lone season in Pullman.
The transfer portal window closes on April 25.