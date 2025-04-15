Washington State Cougars On SI

TRANSFER PORTAL: Washington State Defensive Lineman Jackson Cowgill On The Move

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; A pirate flag on the back of Washington State Cougars helmet in memory of Mike Leach during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; A pirate flag on the back of Washington State Cougars helmet in memory of Mike Leach during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Jackson Cowgill announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

"I want to first thank all of the coaches who have helped me in my football journey thus far and providing me with the opportunities this game has to offer," Cowgill said in a statement posted to X. "To the brothers I have made along the way, the memories will always be cherished between us. Thank you for everything Wazzu. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining."

A native of Eerie, Colorado, Cowgill was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 11 recruit in the state of Colorado and the No. 180 defensive lineman in the nation. He totaled 21 sacks, 47 TFLs and 121 tackles in his high school career.

WSU's roster listed Cowgill at 6'4"and 293 pounds. He did not appear in a game in his lone season in Pullman.

The transfer portal window closes on April 25.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football