TRANSFER PORTAL: Washington State Lands Ex-Kansas, DII Tight End Will Huggins

Joe Londergan

Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Will Huggins (87) runs the ball back during Tuesday's practice inside the Kansas Indoor Practice Facility.
The Washington State football program received their first transfer portal commitment of the winter period in the form of tight end Will Huggins.

WSU actually announced the commitment and subsequent signing of Huggins via social media on Thursday morning. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Cougs.

The 6'7" height of the Kansas native and his obvious capability as a big target made him a commodity in the opening days of this transfer portal window. He eventually chose the Cougars over reported offers from Kent State, UTEP, Northern Arizona, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, Houston, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo, and Ball State.

Huggins joins the Cougars from Division II's Pittsburgh State, where he caught 22 passes for 395 yards and a touchdown in 2024.

Prior to the 2024 season, Huggins spent four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks, where he appeared in 11 games. He caught one pass for 20 yards as a Jayhawk, which was a touchdown.

Watch some of his highlights below.

