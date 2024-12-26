Washington State Cougars On SI

TRANSFER PORTAL: Washington State Linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah Commits To Rival Washington

Joe Londergan

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah (0) scores a touchdown on an interception during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Amid a turbulent month of December for the Washington State Cougars, another major contributor to the 2024 team has announced a new destination.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Taariq (Buddah) Al-Uqdah announced his commitment to the University of Washington via Instagram on Thursday afternoon. Included in the post was the caption "They love you till they don’t. It ain’t about them tho."

Al-Uqdah was named the Pac-12 Top Defensive Performer for 2024 following WSU's 8-4 regular season. The Los Angeles native led the Cougs with 76 total tackles in addition to being quick to help the Cougs force turnovers. He had a three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles this season. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Al-Uqdah is one seven Cougars from the 2024 team to have announced a new destination for the 2025 season. Head coach Jake Dickert also left WSU to take the head coach position at Wake Forest earlier this month.

WSU will wrap their 2024 campaign on Friday, December 27 against Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl.

