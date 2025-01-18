Washington State Cougars On SI

TRANSFER PORTAL: Washington State OL Rodrick Tialavea Enters Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Nov 12, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Per On3 and 247Sports, Washington State offensive lineman Rodrick Tialavea has entered the transfer portal. Tialavea spent the previous five seasons at Washington State after prepping at Highland High School in West Valley City, Utah.

In 2024, Tialavea started ten of WSU's 13 games, all at left guard. He appeared in all 13 of 2024's games in some capacity. Prior to 2024, the 6'5" 321-pounder appeared in 20 games for the Cougs, starting two.

In high school, Tialavea was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and the #10 prospect in the state of Utah for the class of 2020.

Tialavea is one of six offensive linemen from WSU's 2024 team to enter the transfer portal as of January 15. Three followed former head coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest, while two have not yet announced a destination.

Joe Londergan
