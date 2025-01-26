TRANSFER PORTAL: Washington State Signs Kent State Defensive Lineman Kaden Beatty
Following the hiring of new head coach Jimmy Rogers, the Washington State Cougars continue to add pieces from the transfer portal for the 2025 season. WSU announced their latest add on Saturday: Kent State defensive lineman Kaden Beatty.
Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Beatty had a monster senior high school season for Atlantic Shores Christian. He reportedly turned in 97 tackles, 65 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and seven forced fumbles in that campaign. Rated a three-star prospect by On3, he signed with Kent State in the class of 2023 and used his redshirt in his first college season. This past season as a redshirt freshman, Beatty posted 19 tackles with three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection.
Beatty, who Kent State listed at 6'0" and 270 pounds, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He joins a defense that will be under the direction of defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit, who comes to WSU after two years with Rogers at South Dakota State.
