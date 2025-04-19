TRANSFER PORTAL: Washington State Signs Morehead State Guard Jerone Morton
Washington State basketball announced the signing of transfer guard Jerone Morton on Friday.
Morton will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending his first two college seasons at Morehead State. Playing in 26 games with 20 starts for MSU last season, Morton averaged 10.4 points with 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
Despite being the No. 2 high school player (247Sports) in the state of Kentucky for the class of 2023, Morton was lightly recruited as a prep player out of George Roger Clark High School.
The Winchester, Kentucky native is WSU's first transfer portal addition of this cycle. The Cougars have lost five players to the transfer portal since the end of regular season, including starting guards Nate Calmese (Wake Forest) and Isaiah Watts (Maryland).
WSU are coming off of a season where they amassed a record of 19-15 and appeared in the inaugural College Basketball Crown postseason tournament in Las Vegas, where they lost to Georgetown in the first round.