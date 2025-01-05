TRANSFER PORTAL: WSU OL Fa'alili Fa'amoe Following Jake Dickert To Wake Forest
After Jake Dickert left the Washington State Cougars in early December to become the head coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, veteran offensive tackle Fa'alili Fa'amoe will join Dickert in North Carolina.
Rivals and 247Sports reported Fa'amoe's commitment to Wake Forest on Saturday. The 6'5" 314-pound Samoa native was the #2 offensive tackle in the transfer portal. He will have one season of eligibility remaining after spending the last five in Pullman. Fa'amoe's 2020 campaign did not count due to the COVID season and he used his redshirt in 2021. He started 26 games over the last three years for Dickert's Cougs and was a team captain in 2024.
This season, Fa'amoe was named to preseason watch lists for the Lombardi Award, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, and the Outland Trophy. He missed the first three games of the season with an injury, but returned for the final nine.
Fa'amoe is the second Cougs' offensive lineman to commit to Wake Forest in the transfer portal this cycle (AJ Hasson).
The traditional signing period begins Wednesday, February 5. This will be Fa'amoe's first chance to sign with the Demon Deacons.
