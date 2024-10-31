Washington State Cougars On SI

USA Today Projects Washington State To Alamo Bowl Against BYU

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) comes set for a play against the Hawaii Warriors during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Off to their best start since the 2018 season, the Washington State Cougars are headed back to the postseason this year. Jake Dickert's team have a 7-1 record in 2024, which has also earned them spots in the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll at #22.

In USA Today's latest bowl projections this week, writer Erick Smith listed the December 28 Alamo Bowl as a contest between WSU and the Brigham Young Cougars. Located in San Antonio, Texas, the Alamo Bowl is a matchup between teams from the Pac-12 and the Big 12 conferences.

BYU are also off to a fantastic start in 2024, up to 8-0 and #12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and #9 in the AP Poll. BYU are in their second season in the Big 12.

WSU and BYU have met five previous times, with BYU leading the series 4-1. BYU won the most recent bout in 2021in Pullman, 21-19.

Washington State's 7-1 start matches their best start since 2018, where they also made a trip to the Alamo Bowl and won. They will continue the 2024 season on November 9 when they host Utah State.

