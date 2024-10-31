USA Today Projects Washington State To Alamo Bowl Against BYU
Off to their best start since the 2018 season, the Washington State Cougars are headed back to the postseason this year. Jake Dickert's team have a 7-1 record in 2024, which has also earned them spots in the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll at #22.
In USA Today's latest bowl projections this week, writer Erick Smith listed the December 28 Alamo Bowl as a contest between WSU and the Brigham Young Cougars. Located in San Antonio, Texas, the Alamo Bowl is a matchup between teams from the Pac-12 and the Big 12 conferences.
BYU are also off to a fantastic start in 2024, up to 8-0 and #12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and #9 in the AP Poll. BYU are in their second season in the Big 12.
WSU and BYU have met five previous times, with BYU leading the series 4-1. BYU won the most recent bout in 2021in Pullman, 21-19.
Washington State's 7-1 start matches their best start since 2018, where they also made a trip to the Alamo Bowl and won. They will continue the 2024 season on November 9 when they host Utah State.
