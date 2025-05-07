Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Adds Experienced Long Snapper Colton Peoples From Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; A pirate flag on the back of Washington State Cougars helmet in memory of Mike Leach during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State football announced the signing of senior long snapper Colton Peoples via the transfer portal on Monday. Peoples comes to Pullman after spending time with the University of Tennessee Martin Skyhawks of the FCS and the Ohio Valley Conference.

Peoples was listed on UT Martin's roster at 6'4" and 225 pounds. In two seasons with the Skyhawks, he totaled four tackles.

A native of Alexandria, Kentucky, Peoples originally signed with Notre Dame College, a Division II program near Cleveland, Ohio (not to be confused with the University of Notre Dame). He appeared in ten games for NDC in 2022 at long snapper, helping the team reach the Division II playoffs that season. NDC closed as a school following the 2023-2024 academic year.

After his freshman season, Peoples transferred to UT Martin for the 2023 season, where he earned a fourth-team All-Ohio Valley Conference nod from Phil Steele. Following the 2024 campaign, Peoples picked up a second-team selection from the OVC itself.

At WSU, Peoples will join a special teams unit led by new coordinator Pat Cashmore, who joins the Cougs after following head coach Jimmy Rogers from South Dakota State. WSU open the 2025 season on August 30 against another FCS program, the Idaho Vandals, on August 30.

