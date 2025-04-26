Washington State Adds Linebacker Buddha Peleti as Spring Transfer Window Closes
Washington State football announced the signing of linebacker Fallauga "Buddha" Peleti on Friday, the day that the transfer portal window closed for the spring.
Peleti joins Jimmy Rogers' squad after three seasons at New Mexico State. In that time, the 6'2" 250-pound pass rusher appeared in 36 games, recorded 58 total tackles, and made 9.5 sacks. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A native of Hesperia, California, Peleti was originally a three-star recruit out of Oak Hills High School, as rated by 247Sports. The outlet also rated Peleti as the No. 206 linebacker in the class of 2022.
Peleti is the second New Mexico State transfer to join the Cougars this cycle, joining defensive end Malaki Ta'ase. The Cougs have a total of 27 incoming transfers, as of April 26, for the 2025 season.
WSU recently completed their first spring camp under the direction of Rogers, who enters his first season as the head coach at WSU.