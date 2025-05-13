Washington State Adds Quarterback Depth Following Close of Transfer Portal
Washington State already have their starting quarterback for the upcoming season, but have added some veteran depth following most of last year's quarterback room departing via the transfer portal.
Rutgers quarterback Ajani Sheppard signed with the Cougars last week. A 6'2" native of the Bronx who weighs 233 pound, Sheppard appeared in five games for the Scarlet Knights over the previous two seasons. He completed two passes for 23 yards with four rushes for 34 yards. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Julian Dugger also signed with WSU. Dugger recently completed his freshman season with the Panthers where he saw action in one game: Pitt's loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl. He rushed 21 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in that contest. Through the air, he completed seven passes on 13 attempts for 72 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
Heading into the 2025 season, WSU's starting quarterback is presumed to be graduate student Zevi Eckhaus. Eckhaus appeared in three games for the Cougars last season, including a start in the Holiday Bowl following the transfer of John Mateer. The Bryant University transfer completed 37 passes on 50 attempts for 424 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 11 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Cougs open the 2025 season on August 30 at home against the Idaho Vandals.