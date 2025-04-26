Washington State Adds San Diego State Transfer DL Darrion Dalton
The Washington State Cougars have been busy this portal cycle, particularly in shoring up the defensive front. WSU received a commitment from former San Diego State defensive lineman Darrion Dalton on Friday.
Dalton will join the Cougs as their 27th incoming transfer of the 2025 class. He is tenth WSU incoming transfer who is either a defensive lineman or a linebacker.
Originally, Dalton signed with SDSU as a three-star recruit (247Sports) out of Saguaro High School in Arizona. Dalton spent the last four seasons with the Aztecs and will have one season of eligibility remaining. In his time with SDSU, Dalton appeared in 23 total games with 24 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.
He was listed on SDSU's 2024 roster at 6'3" and 280 pounds, adding more size to what could be a crowded defenisve line room in Pullman, but that will likely be needed in the first year of the Jimmy Rogers rebuild.