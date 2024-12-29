Washington State Announces Jimmy Rogers As New Head Football Coach
Washington State athletic director Anne McCoy formally announced Saturday afternoon that South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers will be the Cougars' new head football coach.
Rogers replaces Jake Dickert, who resigned earlier this month to replace Dave Clawson at Wake Forest.
"Throughout the process, it was evident Jimmy embodies the qualities needed to lead our program: character, passion, vision and commitment. His coaching acumen is extremely high as is his work ethic, and the value he places on mentoring the young men in his program is evident," McCoy said in a statement.
Over the past two seasons, Rogers compiled a 27-3 record over the last two seasons at SDSU. Rogers won the 2023 FCS national championship for the Jackrabbits. He was also the defensive coordinator for SDSU's 2022 FCS championship team. Rogers spent 12 total years at South Dakota State as a coach in some capacity.
"My family and I are thrilled for the opportunity to join the Washington State University community and lead Cougar football," Rogers said in WSU's statement. "WSU has a rich and storied football tradition, and we are eager to embark on the next chapter. When Ol' Crimson flies at College GameDay and other sites across the country, it is immediately recognizable because of the brand that Washington State University represents. We are privileged to now represent this brand and are committed to lifting WSU to new heights in this new and exciting landscape of college football. Go Cougs!"
Rogers wil be formally introduced in a press conference sometime between January 6 and January 10. A solid date for that press conference will be announced in the coming days.
The announcement comes one day after the end of the Cougs' best campaign since 2018. WSU concluded their 2024 season with a 52-35 loss in Saturday's Holiday Bowl to Syracuse, bringing their overall record to 8-5 for the year.
