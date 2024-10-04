Washington State Bowl Projections Keep Cougs on West Coast Through Five Weeks
The 4-1 Washington State Cougars are just two wins away from returning to postseason eligibility. However, Cougs fans would be right to not get ahead of themselves after last season ended with a 5-7 record despite a 4-0 start. Nevertheless, WSU are projected to reach a bowl game by most major outlets.
In ESPN's latest bowl projections following the fifth week of the season, the Cougars were projected to different postseason destinations by the outlet's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach.
Bonagura's projection puts the Washington State Cougars at the DirectTV Holiday Bowl against the SMU Mustangs at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium. That game is scheduled for Friday, December 27 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.
Schlabach's projection puts WSU into the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Allegiant Stadium) on December 27 at 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT on ESPN. Schlabach projects South Carolina to be Washington State's opponent.
Washington State have not won a bowl game since the 2018 season, where Mike Leach led the Cougars to a victory in the Alamo Bowl over Iowa State.
