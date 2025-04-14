Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Cornerback Warren Smith Hitting Transfer Portal Again

Joe Londergan

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State defensive back Warren Smith announced Monday his intention to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Wednesday, April 16.

"First I would like to thank the man up above without him none of this is possible," Smith said in statement posted to X. "Washington State took a chance on me and for that l'm forever grateful with that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining Thank You Washington State."

WSU's roster listed the Richmond, California native at 6'1" and 190 pounds. Smith signed with the Cougars in the class of 2023 as a three-star prospect and the No. 106 cornerback prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

He appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2023, making 3 tackles against Northern Colorado. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Smith played in nine games off the bench with four tackles and one pass breakup. Following the 2024 regular season, Smith entered the transfer portal on December 6, but withdrew on January 23.

Smith now heads back into the transfer portal after the Cougs completed their spring practice schedule on Saturday.

The transfer portal will close for this window on April 25.

Joe Londergan
