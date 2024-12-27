Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Cougars Football: Best Bets vs. Syracuse - Holiday Bowl 2024

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars cheerleader performs before a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
After an 8-4 regular season, the Washington State Cougars will look to square off against a ranked Syracuse team...Cougar fans would be happy if that were the only challenge to Friday's Holiday Bowl. However, the Cougs will have to deal with the loss of nearly all of their key players from 2024 to the transfer portal. That puts WSU in the position where they are three-score underdogs to the Orange.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline viaFanDuel.

Spread: Washington State + 17.5 (-110), Syracuse Orange +17.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U: 59.5, O:-110, U: -110 Moneyline: Washington State +610, Syracuse -950

1st Quarter Spread: -4.5 (-102), 4.5 (-122)

1st Quarter Winner: Syracuse (-350), Washington State (+255)

1st Half Winner: Syracuse (-550), Washington State (+390)

BetMGM's winning team model predicts Syracuse will win this game with 66.4% confidence. This model also predicts Washington State will cover the spread with 63.6% confidence.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

