Washington State Cougars QB Hunter Najm Entering Transfer Portal
After one season as a Cougar, Washington State quarterback Hunter Najm will enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, April 16 when it officially opens.
"My time as a Washington State Coug will always hold a special place in my heart," Najm said in a statement posted to X on Sunday afternoon. "After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left."
Najm did not appear in a game for the Cougars and utilized his redshirt in 2024. He signed with the Cougs in the class of 2024 out of Aliso Niguel High School in Aliso Viejo, California. The five-foot-11, 191-pound QB threw for 1548 yards with 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions as a high school senior. He also rushed for 333 yards and eight touchdowns that season.
WSU also lost starting quarterback John Mateer to the transfer portal after he followed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Oklahoma. Backup quarterbacks Brady McKelheer and Evans Chuba also exited the program via the transfer portal earlier this cycle.
The transfer portal will close again on April 25.