Washington State Cougars Rise 13 Spots in Week 9 SP+ Rankings After Hawaii Win
Washington State achieved bowl eligibility with an exclamation point this past Saturday with a 42-10 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
In ESPN's latest college football SP+ rankings, the Cougars were rewarded for their emphatic win with a significant jump from #57 to #44 of 134 FBS teams. Their overall rating also increased from 5.4 last week to 7.1 in Week Nine.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
Washington State's offensive rating continues to rise from 35.0 to 35.5. The 32-point margin of victory over Hawaii is WSU's second-largest of the season and their largest against an FBS opponent this year.
At 6-1, Washington State are bowl eligibile for the first time since 2022. Their only loss so far in 2024 came against a Boise State team ranked #25 in the AP Pol at the time.
The Cougars return to action this Saturday, October 26 at San Diego State. The 3-3 Aztecs enter the weekend at #105 in the nation with an SP+ rating of -12.3.
