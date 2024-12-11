Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State DB King Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State defensive back King Williams announced his entrance into the transfer portal this weekend in a post to X.

In three seasons with WSU, Williams registered no stats, but was a regular contributor on the Cougs' scout team. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after using his redshirt for the 2022 season. Williams walked on at WSU prior to that campaign.

The 5'7" 168-pound defender originally came to Pullman from Vanden High School in Fairfield, California. On3 ranks Williams as a three-star transfer prospect.

Williams was one of 15 WSU players to enter the portal in the first two days of the winter transfer period.

The transfer portal closes for the winter on December 28, though that is the cutoff for when athletes can enter the portal, not when they can change schools.

