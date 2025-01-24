Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State DB Warren Smith Jr. Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Per 247Sports, Washington State defensive back Warren Smith Jr. has withdrawn from the transfer portal. He will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025 with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Smith returns to Pullman after appearing in nine games over the last two years for the Cougars. He has four tackles and a pass breakup under his belt.

The 6'1" cornerback out of Richmond, Calfornia's El Cerrito High School originally announced his intention to enter the portal on December 6. During his time looking for another program, he announced receiving scholarship offers from Texas State, Stephen F. Austin, Campbell, and Bowling Green.

Signing with WSU in the class of 2023, Smith was originally rated as a three-star prospect and the nation's #106 cornerback prospect by 247Sports.

As of January 23, Smith is one of 11 Washington State players to withdraw from the transfer portal as the program transitions to new leadership under head coach Jimmy Rogers. Smith is one of four defensive backs in that group, alongside safeties Gage Jones, Kamani Jackson, and Aslan Fraser.

Joe Londergan
