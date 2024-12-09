Washington State Defensive Back Ethan O'Connor Will Enter Transfer Portal
Washington State redshirt freshman defensive back Ethan O'Connor announced his intention to enter the transfer portal via his Instagram page on Saturday.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way," O'Connor said in a statement. "As I embark on this next chapter, I'm filled with excitement and anticipation for the future. I look forward to the opportunities that await, and I'm ready for what's to come."
O'Connor originally came to WSU in the class of 2023 as three-star prospect and the #69 prospect in the state of California for that class.
The Irvine, California product appeared in one game as Cougar in 2023 before using his redshirt, but appeared in all 12 games in 2024. O'Connor will finish his time as a Cougar with 32 total tackles and eight pass breakups.
O'Connor had four interceptions in a breakout 2024 season, including a 60-yard, game-winning pick-six against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, December 9.
