Washington State Defensive End Nusi Malani Invited To Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Camp

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars edge Nusi Malani (15) comes set for a play against the Portland State Vikings in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Washington State edge rusher Nusi Malani has received an invitation to the Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Minicamp. WSU football announced the invite on Sunday following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Malani enjoyed a high school career at San Bruno, California's Junipero Serra HS that earned him a three-star rating from 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals. He originally signed with the Virginia Cavaliers in the class of 2020, where he appeared in 15 games over his first two college seasons with six total tackles.

He transferred to Washington State prior to the 2022 season. In three seasons with the Cougars, Malani made 56 tackles with 9.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble and broke up three passes.

The Chiefs also signed WSU offensive tackle Esa Pole as an undrafted free agent over the weekend following the Draft. The Chiefs' roster is also currently home to several other former Cougars, including former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew and defensive backs Jaden hicks and Jaylen Watson.

Only one player from Washington State's 2024 roster was selected in this season's draft as wide receiver Kyle Williams went to the New England Patriots in the third round.

