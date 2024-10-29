Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Drop 4 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Comeback Win At San Diego State

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) takes the snap against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) takes the snap against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars are off to a 7-1 start this season, their best start since the 2018 campaign. Their latest victory came in somewhat dramatic fashion against the San Diego State Aztecs, 29-26, battling back after trailing 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Despite the resilient win, WSU find themselves down four spots from #44 to #48 in the nation in this week's SP+ rankings. Their overall rating fell from a 7.1 to a 4.7.

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."

Bill Connelly, ESPN

The Cougars had some tough offensive moments in this game, particularly in the third quarter where three straight drives ended in punts. WSU also turned the ball over on downs twice in the first half against the Aztecs.

The Cougars are on a bye this weekend, but resume their schedule on November 9, at Utah State. The 2-6 Aggies are #120 in the nation this week with an SP+ rating of -18.2.

More Reading Material From On SI

WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's Week 9 Win Over San Diego State

Washington State's Jake Dickert Commends Strength of Cougs' Mountain West Schedule

How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 9

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football