Washington State Drop 4 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Comeback Win At San Diego State
The Washington State Cougars are off to a 7-1 start this season, their best start since the 2018 campaign. Their latest victory came in somewhat dramatic fashion against the San Diego State Aztecs, 29-26, battling back after trailing 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Despite the resilient win, WSU find themselves down four spots from #44 to #48 in the nation in this week's SP+ rankings. Their overall rating fell from a 7.1 to a 4.7.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The Cougars had some tough offensive moments in this game, particularly in the third quarter where three straight drives ended in punts. WSU also turned the ball over on downs twice in the first half against the Aztecs.
The Cougars are on a bye this weekend, but resume their schedule on November 9, at Utah State. The 2-6 Aggies are #120 in the nation this week with an SP+ rating of -18.2.
