Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Drop 5 Spots in SP+ Rankings Entering Week 11

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Brock Dieu (65) lines up for a play against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Brock Dieu (65) lines up for a play against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, the Washington State Cougars are ranked #20 in the nation this week. Despite a 7-1 start to the season, the Cougs have now fallen in ESPN's SP+ rankings for two consecutive weeks.

Following a Week 10 bye, Washington State find themselves at #53 in the nation, down from #48 the previous week. Heading into Week 11, Jake Dickert's have a rating of 4.1, a slight drop from their previous rating of 4.7.

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."

Bill Connelly, ESPN

Of WSU's seven wins to start the season, four have come by one score, including their most recent 29-26 win over San Diego State that required a rally after being down 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars are back in action this week, hosting Utah State, Saturday at 7:30 PM PT on The CW. The 2-6 Aggies enter the week with an SP+ rating of -18.1 and #120 in the nation.

More Reading Material From On SI

Washington State Football Finalizes 2025 Football Schedule

Four Teams the Pac-12 Could Target for Continued Expansion

John Mateer Talks Relationship with Former WSU QBs Cam Ward, Emmett Brown

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football