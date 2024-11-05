Washington State Drop 5 Spots in SP+ Rankings Entering Week 11
In the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, the Washington State Cougars are ranked #20 in the nation this week. Despite a 7-1 start to the season, the Cougs have now fallen in ESPN's SP+ rankings for two consecutive weeks.
Following a Week 10 bye, Washington State find themselves at #53 in the nation, down from #48 the previous week. Heading into Week 11, Jake Dickert's have a rating of 4.1, a slight drop from their previous rating of 4.7.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
Of WSU's seven wins to start the season, four have come by one score, including their most recent 29-26 win over San Diego State that required a rally after being down 12 points in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars are back in action this week, hosting Utah State, Saturday at 7:30 PM PT on The CW. The 2-6 Aggies enter the week with an SP+ rating of -18.1 and #120 in the nation.
