Washington State Drop 7 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Idle Week 6

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars did not play this past weekend, getting some needed rest after a 4-1 start to the season. WSU's most recent result was a 45-24 loss to Boise State on September 28.

The Cougars entered Week Six of the college football season at #51 with a rating of 5.7. Now, in the latest rankings, WSU has fallen to #58 with a rating of 4.9.

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.

Bill Connelly, ESPN

Washington State's offense remains their strongest category this week with a rating of 34.9, #21 in the nation. The Cougs average 495.4 yards per game, the tenth-most in the nation.

Washington State returns to action this weekend (Saturday, October 12) at Fresno State at 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET on FOX. Tim Skipper's Bulldog team (3-2) enter the weekend at #85 in the nation with an overall SP+ rating of -3.9.

