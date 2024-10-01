Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Drop Two Spots in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) tackles Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) for loss during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) tackles Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) for loss during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State's 45-24 loss to Boise State put an end to their undefeated start to the season. The 4-1 Cougars fell slightly in this week's SP+ rankings from ESPN as a result.

Entering the weekend, the Cougars came in at #49 in the nation with a rating of 6.0. Now, in the latest rankings, they are two spots lower at #51 with a rating of 5.7.

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.

Bill Connelly, ESPN

In last week's loss to the Broncos, the Cougars allowed running back Ashton Jeanty to average 10 yards per carry on 26 rushes with four touchdowns.

Washington State's offense remains their strongest category with a score of 35.4, #19 in the country.

The Cougars' season continues after a bye week this coming week. WSU returns to action on October 12 at Fresno State at 7 PM on FOX.

More Reading Material From On SI

WATCH: Washington State QB John Mateer Reviews Boise State Loss

RECAP: Washington State Falls To Ashton Jeanty and #25 Boise State, 45-24

How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 5

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football