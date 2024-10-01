Washington State Drop Two Spots in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss
Washington State's 45-24 loss to Boise State put an end to their undefeated start to the season. The 4-1 Cougars fell slightly in this week's SP+ rankings from ESPN as a result.
Entering the weekend, the Cougars came in at #49 in the nation with a rating of 6.0. Now, in the latest rankings, they are two spots lower at #51 with a rating of 5.7.
What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.- Bill Connelly, ESPN
In last week's loss to the Broncos, the Cougars allowed running back Ashton Jeanty to average 10 yards per carry on 26 rushes with four touchdowns.
Washington State's offense remains their strongest category with a score of 35.4, #19 in the country.
The Cougars' season continues after a bye week this coming week. WSU returns to action on October 12 at Fresno State at 7 PM on FOX.
