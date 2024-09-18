Washington State Drops 5 Spots in SP+ Rankings Despite Apple Cup Win
Washington State's win over the Washington Huskies in last weeks' Apple Cup will stick in the brains of Cougar fans for a long time. However, it was not enough to move them up in the post-week three SP+ rankings. WSU actually dropped from #43 to #48
ESPN's Bill Connelly, creator of the system, describes it as a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency." It's not necessarily a power ranking.
While the Cougars are 3-0, their most recent win was by a margin of only five points. Their first two wins by 40 and 21 points, respectively. Cougs fans likely don't care what the exact score is in a win against the program's biggest rivals, but that smaller margin of victory clearly played a role in this specific system.
After the first two weeks of the season, the Cougars had a rating of 6.0. Now, following their most-recent performance, they dipped just slightly to 5.9.
WSU's next game brings them back to Pullman, where they host San Jose State on Friday at 7 PM PT on The CW.
