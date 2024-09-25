Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Falls One Spot in SP+ Rankings Ahead of Week 5

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars celebrates after a game against the San Jose State Spartans at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars are off to a 4-0 start this season, making it the second consecutive year that they have done so. This past Friday, WSU defeated the San Jose State Spartans in a double-overtime bout that ended with a score of 54-52.

Prior to that game, Washington State had a rating of 5.9, putting them at #48 in ESPN's SP+ rankings. Now heading into Week 5, the Cougars have a rating of 6.0, putting them one spot lower at #49 in the latest rankings.

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.

Bill Connelly, ESPN

The undefeated Cougars are running an average of 76.3 plays per game, inside the top 15 of FBS, and scoring an average of 46.2 points per game. However, WSU are also allowing 29.2 points per game, putting outside the top 100.

The Cougars play one of their toughest opponents this Saturday with a trip to the blue turf of Boise State University (#45 in SP+ this week). The Cougars and Broncos kick off at 7 PM PT on FS1.

