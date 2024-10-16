Washington State Football Adds Louisiana Tech Game For November of 2025
The Washington State Cougars continued to add opponents to the 2025 schedule this week, announcing a one-game agreement with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs of Conference USA.
Sonny Cumbie's Bulldogs will make the trip from Ruston, Louisiana to Pullman, Washington for the November 15, 2025 contest.
The game will mark the first time the Cougs have hosted a Conference USA opponent since 2010.
Washington State are adding opponents in an effort to complete a full schedule after a scheduling agreement between Washington State, Oregon State, and the Mountain West Conference was not renewed for next season.
WSU currently have 2025 games agreed to with Idaho, San Diego State, North Texas, Washington, Virginia, Ole Miss, and Oregon State, in addition to LA Tech.
