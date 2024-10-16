Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football Adds Louisiana Tech Game For November of 2025

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars continued to add opponents to the 2025 schedule this week, announcing a one-game agreement with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs of Conference USA.

Sonny Cumbie's Bulldogs will make the trip from Ruston, Louisiana to Pullman, Washington for the November 15, 2025 contest.

The game will mark the first time the Cougs have hosted a Conference USA opponent since 2010.

Washington State are adding opponents in an effort to complete a full schedule after a scheduling agreement between Washington State, Oregon State, and the Mountain West Conference was not renewed for next season.

WSU currently have 2025 games agreed to with Idaho, San Diego State, North Texas, Washington, Virginia, Ole Miss, and Oregon State, in addition to LA Tech.

Published
