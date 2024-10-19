Washington State Football Adds Two-Game Series With Toledo For 2025, 2031
Washington State continued their efforts to fill out their 2025 football schedule this week, adding an opponent from the Mid-American Conference.
WSU and the Toledo Rockets announced an agreement Friday for a home-and-home series, with Toledo coming to Pullman on October 25, 2025. That matchup will mark the first time that the two schools have ever met on the gridiron. The Cougs will make the return trip to northern Ohio on September 20, 2031.
The Cougars have played a MAC opponent on just two other occasions: Central Michigan in 2021 (Sun Bowl) and Ball State in 1984.
Washington State are adding opponents in an effort to complete a full schedule for the 2025 season after a scheduling agreement between Washington State, Oregon State, and the Mountain West Conference was not renewed for next year.
WSU now have nine opponents on the 2025 schedule, including Idaho, San Diego State, North Texas, Washington, Virginia, Ole Miss, Oregon State, and Louisiana Tech, in addition to Toledo.
More Reading Material From On SI
Close Win Over Fresno State Bumps Washington State Up One Spot in Week 8 SP+ Rankings
WATCH: Washington State's Jake Dickert Assesses His Team Halfway Through 2024 Season