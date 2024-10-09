Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football Announces Kickoff Time For 2024 Homecoming Game

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars celebrates after a game against the San Jose State Spartans at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars will play their homecoming football game on October 19 when they host the Hawaii Warriors at Gesa Field/Martin Stadium. This week, the Cougs announced that game will kickoff at 12:30 PM PT. Fans who can't make it to Pullman will be able to watch that game on The CW.

Hawaii and the Cougars have met just five previous times. Hawaii leads the series with a record of 3-2. The most recent meeting between the two sides came back in 2009, a 38-20 win for the Warriors. WSU's most recent win in the series came in 1999.

Washington State, currently 4-1, are on the road this weekend at Fresno State. That game kicks off at 4 PM PT on FS1 (October 12). 2-3 Hawaii will host Boise State this weekend.

