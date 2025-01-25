Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football Announces Series With Arizona For 2026 and 2027

Joe Londergan

Nov 12, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
In 2026 and 2027, the Washington State Cougars' football program will renew their series with an old Pac-12 conference foe.

WSU announced Friday that the Cougs will host the Arizona Wildcats on September 26, 2026, then make a return trip to Tucson for a matchup on September 25, 2027. Kickoff times are not yet known.

Washington State and Arizona last met in 2023, a 44-6 win for Jake Dickert over Jedd Fisch. Arizona leads the all-time series 28-19. WSU has won six of the last nine meetings with Arizona.

Washington State now has four non-conference opponents each scheduled for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

