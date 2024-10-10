Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Fresno State - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props
The Washington State Cougars return to the gridiron this week following a bye. Jake Dickert's team takes a roadtrip to Fresno State with kickoff scheduled for 4 PM PT on FS1.
Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.
Spread: Washington State -3.5 (-110 ) Point Total:O/U 61.5 (O:-105, U:-115) Moneyline: WSU (-105), Fresno State (-115)
BetMGM predicts that Washington State will win with 59.8% confidence. BetMGM also predicts that Fresno State will cover the spread with 58% confidence.
Winning Margin (BetMGM): Washington State by 1-6 (+360), Fresno State by 1-6 (+425), WSU by 7-12 (+425), FSU by 7-12 (+600), WSU by 13-18 (+625), FSU by 13-18 (+1050)
First Touchdown (BetMGM): WSU (-145), FSU (+100), No Touchdowns (+10000)
